New Borat Movie Speculated As Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted In Borat Costume

Sacha Baron Cohen was recently spotted filming in the costume of his controversial character Borat in Long Beach, California. The 48-year-old Ali G star has sparked speculations amongst his fans about a potential sequel of the 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan. A TikTok user shared the clip featuring Sacha Baron Cohen in the costume of his iconic character from the 2006 film. The clip was later shared all over social media. Read on to know more.

“MY WIFE!!” Haha thinking about watching #Borat today. Such a classic comedy. A little in appropriate to watch around kids so I watch it by my self or with “my wife” (Borat voice) haha I hope he makes a second borat movie because the character is too funny. pic.twitter.com/WraLPsW0Yu — Paul Obango (@paul_obango) August 18, 2020

Will there be a Borat 2?

In the clip, Cohen is seen driving a car, while he is being led filmed by a camera crew. Two cameramen can be spotted inside a truck that is driving ahead of Cohen’s car. The cameramen can be seen only for a few seconds in the clip.

The actor was seen driving a worn-out yellow pickup truck and had worn his conic grey trouser suit. The character’s look was completed by a thick moustache. During the short clip, Sacha was seen attempting to change out of Borat's grey suit while still driving the vehicle.

Just saw a live shooting of Borat driving some yellow hooptie truck in my hood!!! 😂🙌🏾.... pic.twitter.com/NSDmrKgPPe — Switzon S. Wigfall, III (SSWIII) (@switzonthegreat) August 17, 2020

Neither the original film’s director Larry Charles nor Cohen have revealed if there will be a Borat 2. However, many fans had been speculating about Borat 2 filming for some time now. Many social media users also pointed out the fact that the original film was too problematic. Some expressed their opinion claiming that it will be cancelled in 2020.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,

Borat was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, at the 79th Academy Awards. Sacha Baron Cohen had won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture that year. The 2006 film follows the character Borat around the United States as he makes a 'documentary' about life in the states and attempts to marry Pamela Anderson.

Borat goes to the doctor in America👨‍⚕️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9XfGp8pf1I — 📺Borat Clips🇰🇿 (@BoratClips) August 19, 2020

According to a report on Daily Mail, at the time of its release, Kazakhstan banned the film from being shown. DVD sales of the controversial film had also been banned. However, in 2012, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kazykhanov had thanked Sacha for increasing tourism to the country following the spoof film.

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Spy

The 48-year-old actor was recently seen in the Israeli Espionage series The Spy. The series is based on the life of Israel's top Mossad spy Eli Cohen, who is portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen. The show is now available on Netflix.

