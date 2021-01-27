Borderlands Movie Cast: Take A Look At The Cast Of The Upcoming Eli Roth Directorial

Borderlands is an upcoming movie which will be an official adaptation of the video game of the same name that was launched in 2009. The movie will be directed by Eli Roth and produced by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. Read along and take a look at the Borderlands movie cast, that has been roped in so far.

Borderlands movie cast

Cate Blanchett as Lilith

Cate Blanchett was the first to be roped in on the project and will play the role of Lilith. The actor made her debut in 1992 with her roles in the Australian theatres Electra and Hamlet. She rose to stardom after playing the role of Elizabeth I in Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth of 1998 which got her a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Actress, as well as her first of seven OSCAR nominations.

In her career so far, she has received two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and three British Academy Film Awards. Some of her most notable works include Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Cinderella, Thor: Ragnarok and Ocean's 8.

Kevin Hart as Roland

Kevin Hart is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming movie and the news of him coming on board the project was announced just yesterday on January 26, 2021. The actor will be playing a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary named Roland in the Lionsgate film. Eli Roth has mentioned in an interview with Variety, that he is elated to work with Hart and the movie will see him portray a role that will bring out an unseen side of him.

Hart has recently finished the shooting for his movie The Man From Toronto which is an action-comedy also starring Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The actor was seen giving his voice to the character of Snowball in the 2019 movie The Secret Life of Pets 2 and also reprised his role of Franklin "Mouse" Finbar in Jumanji: The Next Level. The ongoing year will also see him as Matt Logelin in the movie Fatherhood, which he is also producing.

