Robert Rodriguez To Reboot 'Spy Kids' Superhero Franchise Under Skydance; Details Here

The Spy Kids franchise is getting a reboot from its creator Robert Rodriguez. The Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group will be relaunching the Sky Kids franchise along with its creator Robert Rodriguez, who will be writing and directing the movie. Read further ahead to know more about the Spy Kids franchise being rebooted.

Also Read | 'Coming Back': Priyanka Chopra Announces 'We Can Be Heroes' Sequel Is In Works

Spy Kids franchise getting a reboot

According to reports from Deadline, the upcoming Spy Kids movies will bring Robert Rodriguez back in order to write and direct the adventures of this “multicultural family”. Reportedly, Skydance Media became very interested in Spy Kids as a way in which they can diversify a slate of their projects. Skydance’s Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will be executively producing the movie with the media house dealing with its development and projection.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' Robert Rodriguez Directed Boba Fett Home Movie With Action Figures

The first of the Spy Kids movies was released in 2001, starring Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. They portrayed the character of a retired spy couple that gets captured after they are pulled back into duty. Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara played the character of their children who then decide to take over the family business in order to rescue their parents. Danny Trejo was also cast to play the character of the children’s estranged uncle. Other Spy Kids movies include Sky Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3 D: Game Over (2003), and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011).

Also Read | 'Scream 5' Director Explains Why It Is Not Reboot, But 'connecting Sequel'

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Dany Garcia Developing Scorpion King Reboot?

Robert Rodriguez’s creation, We Can Be Heros was recently released on the OTT platform, Netflix on the occasion of Christmas. It casts a group of children who are born by very popular superheroes. The plot of We Can Be Heros revolves around how all the children work together in order to rescue their parents after they are taken to prison by invading aliens.

Skydance Media recently released some super hits like The Old Guard and 6 Underground on the OTT platform, Netflix. These shortly became two of the most-watched moves on the platform. The media house’s upcoming movie has the awaited Top Gun: Maverick, the seventh part of Mission: Impossible, and GI Joe: Snake Eyes with Paramount.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.