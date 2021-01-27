Nora Roberts Defends Alyssa Milano After Latter Gets Cast In 'Brazen Virtue' Film

The romantic suspense novel Brazen Virtue remains one of the most successful novels written by Nora Roberts and will now be adapted into a movie, under the banner of Netflix. This news was only recently announced by the streaming giant and it was also confirmed that veteran actor Alyssa Milano would be playing the lead in this adaptation. This announcement led to a number of netizens speaking up against this decision and drawing criticism. However, author Nora Roberts herself has decided to make a stand for Milano and defend her from this criticism. Have a look at what she said.

Nora Roberts defends Alyssa Milano

It was revealed by Netflix that Milano was selected as the lead role in this adaptation, along with other details about this upcoming project. The character that she will be portraying is that of 'Grace', who is a famous mystery novelist and an expert on crimes. The plot of the story sees her drawn into a real case, which begins after her sister gets assassinated and her double life as a webcam performer gets exposed. While the news of the adaptation of this novel created excitement among fans, there were some of them who were not happy with the decision.

However, that does not seem to cause any doubts for Nora, as she has clearly made a stand for Alyssa Milano. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Nora said that she was glad that Milano was cast for this role. She also revealed that she was “stunned and appalled” by some of the comments that were made on this decision. She also said that she stands by Milano against all the people who have been saying that she would never read the author's book based on differences in political opinion from the actor.

Filmmaker Monika Mitchell is being regarded as the one who is most likely to direct this film adaptation. This venture will be one of the many romantic genre movies that Netflix has been bringing to its audience. Further details about the other actors in the Brazen Virtue cast are expected to be revealed soon.

