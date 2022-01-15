'Boycott Warner Bros' Trends On Twitter; Here's Why DC Fans Are Disappointed With Studio

Warner Bros has been one of the top studios in Hollywood over the decades, churning out hit films one after the one. However, the production house has also been associated with numerous controversies over the years.

There have been numerous such instances in recent times, and fans are so unhappy that they are venting out against the studio on social media. Right from the removal of Ray Fisher from The Flash and Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts 3, the exit of Ben Affleck as Batman and the latest episode of Peacemaker, there were multiple reasons. The fans expressed their displeasure by trending 'Boycott Warner Bros' on Twitter.

Netizens trend 'Boycott Warner Bros' on Twitter, vent out against the studio

While the origin of the 'Boycott Warner Bros' or 'Boycott WB' trend was not clear, the reasons were not one. Some were unhappy over Ray Fisher, who played the superhero Cyborg, being dismissed from the upcoming The Flash following his accusations of racism against Justice League director Joss Whedon, who had replaced Zack Synder.

WB fired Ray Fisher for standing up against their racial abuse. #BoycottWB — Stallion #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Spagggs) January 14, 2022

I’ll never support a studio who fired an artist cause he spoke against the racism and workplace harassment. #BoycottWB pic.twitter.com/lQcjlqWHSS — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) January 14, 2022

It seems there was a spike in the tweets after Ray Fisher accused Geoff Johns, writer of numerous DC films and series, of being a racist. This was amid news of the latter's association with Flashpoint Beyond.

Geoff Johns is still a racist.



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 14, 2022

Some also used the hashtag 'Restore the Snyderverse' along with their 'boycott' messages, hoping to see an extension of Zack Synder's version of the DC characters, after Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as 'Snyder's Cut.'

Some of the other comments were of the studio not extending their associations with numerous actors and directors. One posted an image of Ben Affleck and Christopher Nolan, who worked with the studio on The Dark Knight franchise. Ben Affleck quitting as Batman was another reason for one of the fans.

Among their other grievances, was the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Some were not pleased over the former being removed from Fantastic Beast, but the latter still being a part of Aquaman 2.

The latest series, Peacemaker, too landed in a controversial zone. One stated that the character, who gets hired by the government to restore peace, even if drastic measures be used, as 'problematic and that was the reason to boycott the studio.

Watched the first episode of PEACEMAKER and I thought it was pretty great.



Sadly, however, the main character is #problematic and therefore I refuse to dig into the nuances of why he operates this way within the narrative, and therefore have no choice but to boycott Warner Bros. — Josh McCormack (@JoshMcCormack2) January 15, 2022

Image: AP