Brad Paisley Returns To The Ellen DeGeneres Show After 18 Yrs; Says Comedian 'changed TV'

The much loved Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end after almost two decades of entertaining the masses, with the finale set to happen later in May. Among one of the show's concluding guests was Grammy-Award winning artist Brad Paisley, who made his comeback after 18 years. At the beginning of the episode, Ellen pointed out how Paisley was one of the first guests on her show, to which he responded how the comedian has changed the face of daytime television.

Brad Paisley returns to The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 18 years

DeGeneres mentioned, "This is great to have you here to say goodbye because you started here on the first season with us." Taking a trip down memory lane, Brad mentioned he was very scared thinking that she would "make him dance" back when he appeared in 2004.

"I remember the buzz," Brad mentioned and continued, "She changed TV, folks, she really did. It was the most fun thing you could do in the daytime." The duo further got into a fun conversation, where Paisley revealed what he gifted his spouse Kimberly Williams-Paisley for their 19th wedding anniversary.

Stating he gave her a stool looking like a large piece of corn, he told Ellen, "It’s such a great anniversary gift for anyone thinking of doing that." Continuing the joke, the host said, "Anyone wanting to end the marriage," to which he responded, "I’ve been trying."

Paisley met his wife in 2001 when he requested her to star in his song I'm Gonna Miss Her. The duo, who got married in 2003, share two children - sons William, 15, and Jasper, 13.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show to end after 19 years

In an emotional message bidding adieu to her show, Ellen said "It’s been one hell of a ride. I never, ever thought it was gonna last 19 years. Never thought we would get to do all the things we have done and help so many people." Ellen and her team filmed the last episode of the show on April 29, stating that it was the 'greatest privilege' to be a part of her audience's lives for this long.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRADPAISLEY)