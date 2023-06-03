Brad Pitt Accuses Ex-Angelina Jolie Of Secretly Selling Their French Vineyard

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently going through a custody battle over their children. In a recent turn of events, the Troy actor accused his ex of secretly selling their French vineyard, without his knowledge. The two owned the $30 million worth of real estate named Chateau Miraval, which they bought in 2008. No portion of this shared property was to be sold without the other's consent, Pitt claimed in the court records.

Pitt first filed the case in February 2022 and said he was unaware of the sale of Miraval until it made the headlines. He said that Jolie worked "in secret" with Yuri Shefler so as to keep Pitt "in the dark" about the purchase. The complaint filed by the actor's attorneys on Thursday in a Los Angeles court read, “That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be kept in the dark.”

Brad Pitt vs Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt stated that when Angelina Jolie and him filed for A divorce, they agreed that neither of them would sell their stock without the other's permission. They held their ownership stakes in Miraval through their limited liability firms, Mondo Bongo and Nouvel. In Jolie’s counterclaim for $250 Pitt was accused of circulating false information about Shefler being "an ally of Vladimir Putin" and attempting to coerce her into selling to his firm, Mondo Bongo, on "unreasonable terms." Additionally, she claimed that Pitt concealed assets and spent money from the chateau on opulent projects including a swimming pool and an elaborate staircase that was repaired four times.

Pitt and Jolie first crossed paths in 2005 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which they played a bored married couple who learn they are both paid assassins by rival agencies to kill one another. The couple got married in 2014 at Chateau Miraval. They are parents to six children: three biological and three adoptive. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 following a physical altercation between the two. It was finalised in 2019, effectively ending their 12-year-long relationship.