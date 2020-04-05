Brad Pitt And Jeniffer Aniston's Reunion Moments That Melted Our Hearts

The internet had a meltdown when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020. The backstage reunion took the internet by storm. Pitt also has a dating history with Jennifer Aniston.

They started dating in 1998. According to sources, the two met when their agent set them up. The couple got married in 2001. During that time, Pitt also shared the screen with Aniston in a special Friends episode. The couple then broke up in 2004. Speaking about Jennifer with an entertainment portal, Pitt said that she is fantastic and complicated, wise and fair, and has great empathy for others.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion

According to a leading magazine, both actors reportedly attended Guy Oseary’s after-party. But Pitt and Aniston engaged in their Oscar nights at different events. Pitt was spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and Aniston being at a Netflix hosted party. The two attended Guy Oseary's event later that evening.

Pitt was with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Leonardo DiCaprio, along with filmmaker Martin Scorsese and singer Adele. According to reports, Aniston was also standing nearby, but the two former spouses weren't seen speaking to one another. The former couple’s most recent run-in was reportedly was rather chill as compared to their last one. Both actors won awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. This resulted in a backstage reunion that caused a stir on the internet among the people.

Their after-party meeting took place after the former couple nearly broke the internet when they met at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both won awards there, and they had a moment backstage. Pitt also famously joked about his dating history at his Golden Globes win. During his acceptance speech, he said that he wanted to bring his mom. "But everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating," he quipped.

