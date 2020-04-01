Gigi Hadid & Jennifer Aniston Twin In The Same Black Versace Dress

There have been times when celebs wore similar-looking outfits. Speaking of which, FRIENDS' star Jennifer Aniston and supermodel Gigi Hadid posed on Instagram wearing the same black outfit. Here's a look at their posts to decide who slayed in the dress better.

Gigi Hadid's photos in the black Versace dress

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for a famous international designer, Donatella Versace in a dress which was knee-length black with a bare midriff. It also had a golden embellishment on one side. She accessorised it for the runway with gold jewellery, black purse and black heels. Gigi Hadid's photos showed her hair was gelled back into a sleek open hairdo.

Jennifer Aniston's photos in the black Versace dress

While Gigi Hadid walked on the runway in the black dress, Jennifer Aniston wore it for a cover shoot. The magazine cover was for her birthday edition and in the caption attached to the picture, Jennifer wrote she had no idea this would be printed on the cover. Nonetheless, she slayed the look with wet, grungy hairdo and golden earrings.

However, this is not the first time that Gigi Hadid's outfit was worn was another celeb. Recently for the Commonwealth celebrations, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wore an emerald green cape dress which was similar to what Gigi Hadid had worn a year back. But where the Duchess' outfit was a green dress with a cape, Hadid's was a blue jumpsuit with a cape.

Image Source: Gigi Hadid Instagram, Jennifer Aniston Instagram