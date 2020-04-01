Brad Pitt Was The "master" Of The Shirtless Scene In 'once Upon A...' Reveals Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino recently in an interview opened up about Brad Pitt’s shirtless scene in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The ace director spoke about this scene on Amy Schumer’s podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith. In the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt played the role of Cliff Booth.

Tarantino opens up about Brad Pitt’s shirtless scene

The Coronavirus pandemic has halted the release of several movies across the globe. Since many countries are under lockdown, people are heavily relying on video and audio streaming platforms. Even the podcast industry is booming. For those of you who are not aware of this, comedian and actor Amy Schumer has a podcast titled 3 Girls, 1 Keith.

In a recent interview on the podcast, Amy Schumer invited ace director Quentin Tarantino. During their conversation, Amy asked the filmmaker about Brad Pitt’s shirtless scene in his recently released film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in this film.

While talking about the shirtless scene, Quentin said that he found that scene quite funny since Brad (Pitt) is kind of shy about things like these. He further appreciated Brad and said that he also knows the exact timing these scenes are required. So during the scene, Quentin instructed Brad to unbutton his Hawaiian shirt and peel it off and then peel off the Champion T-shirt. Tarantino then revealed Brad’s response and said, “Really? You want me to through all that button ********? I’ll just take it off in one bit. Go!”

The particular scene that Quentin Tarantino and Amy Schumer discussed is the one were Cliff Booth is climbing Rick Dalton’s house (Leonardo Di Caprio) to fix an antenna. While further talking about the scene, Tarantino said that Brad Pitt needed no special direction for this scene. He told himself to “Shut the **** up and let the master do his job!”

