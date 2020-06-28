Brad Pitt Is One Of The Producers Of ‘The Normal Heart’ And Other Trivia about The Film

Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Normal Heart was released in 2014. The story is set in the early 1980s, where the onset of the HIV-AIDS crisis in New York brought the emergence of homosexual activists. With support from the medical community, they try to raise awareness about the disease.

The movie stars Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo. Did you know that The Normal Heart is produced by Brad Pitt? Yes, he served as one of the producers of the film. Check out more trivia below.

Jim Parsons went to Klein Oak High School, while Matt Bomer went to the nearby Klein High School. Julia Roberts was previously married to Lyle Lovett, who also went to Klein High School.

Matt Bomer was physically weak from his weight loss. The actor would just sit or lie in an area amid the takes because it took too much energy to move. There were also several instances where he needed help getting up.

Matt Bomer has stated that as he lost weight and got weaker, his desire to live and appreciation for life grew, and that is how he nailed the role of Felix.

Alec Baldwin was the initial choice for the role of Ben Weeks.

The movie features American Horror Story's Denis O'Hare, Matt Bomer, and Finn Wittrock. Ryan Murphy is also one of the creators of the show.

Denis O'Hare also featured in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), which is another AIDS-themed movie.

Jim Parsons, who plays Tommy Boatwright in the film, also played a similar part in the 2011 Broadway revival, making him the only actor to reprise his role. His co-stars included Ellen Barkin, Lee Pace, John Benjamin Hickey, and Luke Macfarlane.

The title of the play (and the film) comes from a line in W.H. Auden's poem 'September 1, 1939'.

The director of Photography Daniel Moder is married to actress Julia Roberts.

When Ned reels off the names of doctors who treated him, he refers to Doctors LaVerne, Patty, and Maxene. These are the names of The Andrews Sisters.

On June 26, 2013, the day of filming the fundraiser dance, Larry Kramer was present. That became the day when D.O.M.A. (Defence of Marriage Act) was overturned, marking a momentous advancement for gay rights. And a celebration took place.

