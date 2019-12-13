Brad Pitt Pledged To Make Quality Movies After Troy, Which Drove Him Crazy

Brad Pitt reclaimed his status as a movie star in 2019 by starring in James Gray’s Ad Astra and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Over the last one and half decade, Brad Pitt has emerged as one of the most prolific producers of the industry, and one of the most underrated actors of the generation.

In a recent conversation with a leading portal, Brad Pitt made the revelation of how he decided to shift his career following the war drama, Troy. Here is what the World War Z actor had to say:

‘It was driving me crazy’

In his conversation with the media portal, Brad Pitt elaborated on the reasons behind him being cast in Troy. He mentioned how, due to pulling himself out of another movie, he had to do something for the studio. Thus, he was put in Troy.

Pitt also described how the entire experience was painful, and the way the makers were telling the story was not how the actor had imagined it to be. Brad Pitt was brave enough to admit that he made mistakes in the process as well. However, in Troy, he could not get out of the middle of the frame. He talked about how the experience used to drive him crazy.

Pitt also mentioned how it was not Wolfgang Peterson’s fault and talked about how Das Boot is one of the greatest films of all time. He emphasised on the fact that Troy became commercial somewhere down the line.

The actor said that it was the moment when Wolfgang Peterson’s Troy became hero-centric that he decided to invest in quality stories moving on. Brad Pitt concluded by saying how it was a distinct shift that defined his next decade of movies and compensated for his earlier mistake for the lack of a better term.

Brad Pitt’s movies post-Troy

Brad Pitt’s movies have seen a definite shift in his priorities as an actor after the 2004 release of Troy. While Brad Pitt’s movies included two Ocean’s Eleven sequels and Mr and Mrs Smith, he was seen in films by some of the best directors around. Some of the best Brad Pitt’s movies post-Troy include Babel, Burn After Reading, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

