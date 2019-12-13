Best Of Brad Pitt's Movies That Every Fan Must Binge On Right Away

Remember when Brad Pitt made an appearance on F.R.I.E.N.D.S and the time was not enough? No matter how much screen-time he gets, fans always want to see more of him. Throughout his career, he has delivered multiple hits including Fight Club, Moneyball, Troy and more. He has been a part of the industry since 1989 when he made his big-screen debut with Cutting Class. While you wait on the star’s next release, here are some of his films to binge on.

Best of Brad Pitt’s films to binge on

Ocean’s Series

Pitt was the lead on three of the Oceans' -films, Ocean's Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen starring alongside George Clooney and Matt Damon. The basic plot of the film revolves around a gangster named Danny Ocean who assembles a group of people to pull off heists. This is one of the most popular franchises the star has been a part of.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Spotted Spending Time Together At Kanye West's Concert

Mr. And Mrs. Smith

Mr. And Mrs. Smith is directed by Doug Liman, the film stars Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The plot revolves around a duo of husband-wife who struggling to keep their marriage alive till they discover they are both working as assassins. Trouble follows when their new assignments require them to kill each other.

Fight Club

When talking about Brad Pitt’s best films, Fight Club can never be missed. The film stars Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, and Jared Leto. The first rule of Fight Club is, you do not talk about Fight Club.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt: A Mistake To Define Films By Their Opening Numbers

The Tree of Life

Also starring Jessica Chastain, Sean Penn, and Hunter McCracken, the film is directed by Terrence Malick. The film revolves around Jack who tried to mend a broken relationship with his father, Mr. O'Brien (played by Bradd Pitt). He attempts to find the true meaning of life while questioning the existence of faith.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Also starring Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton, the film is directed by David Fincher. The film revolves around Benjamin Button who suffers from a rare ageing ailment which causes him to age backward. He has a childhood friend named Daisy and they keep in touch as she gets older while Benjamin gets younger.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On His Divorce With Angelina Jolie And Other Personal Struggles

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours, Says 'None Of It Is True!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.