Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours, Says 'None Of It Is True!'

Brad Pitt is an actor who was last seen on-screen in the 2019 film Ad Astra. Recently, the actor made rounds in the news for rumours of dating an MIT professor, a Jewellery designer, and an actor. The actor has recently confirmed that all the reports that have surfaced online are not valid. Here are all the details on the story so far:

‘None of it is true!’ – Brad Pitt

Since the World War Z actor split up with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, he has been linked up with several other women. Initially, he was rumoured to be dating the MIT professor, Neri Oxman. He was then paired up with hooked up with jewellery designer, Sat Hari Khalsa and actor Alia Shawkat. In conversation with a news portal, he confirmed that none of the reports that have been made about him dating women is all fake.

In the interview, Brad Pitt mentioned how he had been hooked up with several women in the past few years. When he was asked whether he reads stories surrounding himself, he replied saying neither does he tries to avoid them, but nor does he try to seek them out. He also added how the same applies to movie reviews and the magazines that are lying at his doctor’s office. In conclusion to what he had to say, Brad Pitt said that some of the reports bounce like a rat in the skull and he does not find it helpful.

More about Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the most prominent faces of the American Media and Entertainment industry. On the work front, he is a prolific actor and a producer. Brad Pitt made his debut on-screen with a small appearance in the 1987 film Hunk. Some of the notable works of Brad Pitt are Oceans 13, Oceans 12, World War Z, 12 Years A Slave and Deadpool 2. Some of the upcoming films of Brad Pitt include World War Z 2 and Babylon.

Brad Pitt started his production stint with the 2006 movie The Departed. Some of the best production titles of Brad Pitt are Kick-Ass, World War Z, Kick-Ass 2, and Ad Astra. Brad Pitt’s upcoming projects as a producer include Kajillionaire, World War Z 2, Americanah, and Black Hole.

