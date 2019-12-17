Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of the most-talked-about Hollywood couples back in the early 2000s before the former got into a relationship with Angelina Jolie and they became the “it” couple in the industry. Ever since his split with Jennifer Aniston, there has not been much comment from either actor, all the more so after Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie. However, it now appears that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are on friendly terms.

Brad Pitt makes it to Jennifer Aniston's guest list

With 2019 coming to an end, Jennifer Aniston is taking the Christmas spirit to a whole new level as the Morning Show star recently threw an epic Christmas party. According to reports, her ex-husband Brad Pitt was also part of the guest list and made an appearance at Aniston's tree-trimming party. The two Hollywood biggies called off their relationship about 15 years ago and it seems that the couple is still pretty good friends. Jennifer Aniston had thrown the annual party last Saturday, which featured a star-studded guest list. This included A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate Hudson, Michael Stern, Reese Witherspoon, as well as Gwyneth Paltrow to name a few.

A report suggested that Brad Pitt arrived at the event a little after 7 p.m. and most guests started arriving soon after. It further stated that Pitt was among the first to arrive at the party and the second last guest to leave, around 11 p.m. The actor was reportedly dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on. He arrived at the party with his long-time security guard. It appears that the actors have been on such positive terms for a while as Brad Pitt also attended Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday bash last February.

Brad Pitt's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt also shared a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow, which was seen as one of his most famous relationships when Pitt started dating the actor in 1994. The pair had met while filming for the film Se7en and got engaged in 1996. Pitt even called her “the love of his life” at a Golden Globes event, cementing their status as one of the hottest celebrity couples during the 1990s. Brad Pitt dated her through 1997 before finally meeting Aniston and getting married in Malibu on July 29, 2000.

