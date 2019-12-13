Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable "beanie Baby" Picture, Fans Flood Her With Love

Jennifer Aniston recently took to her Instagram to share a rare, adorable picture of herself as a child. It is a black and white picture that sees the younger version of the actor sporting a beanie. Aniston can be seen resting her arms on a surface as she looks out the window as if she is wishing for the snow. Here is the adorable picture of the actor that is sure to give you childhood nostalgia.

The childhood photo of the actor has garnered over 1.6 million likes in just a few hours of the post and the comments section is flooded with celebrities and friends complimenting her on the beautiful picture. This includes American actor Kate Hudson who commented calling her a sweet girl along with a smiling emoji, whereas Erin Foster simply wrote Omg followed with a broken heart emoji. Her fans also agreed that the picture was indeed adorable and "too cute".

Jennifer Aniston has been posting a lot of pictures including selfies and behind-the-scenes snippets after joining the social media platform in October proving that she is an Instagram pro. Aniston has also previously shared a sweet vintage picture of herself from her childhood wearing a bucket hat. She had paired the old picture with a recent one.

Earlier, during the week, Jennifer Aniston shared a video from her Instagram handle to celebrate her nomination for the upcoming 77th Golden Globe Awards, which takes place next year. The actor has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, for being part of The Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon, who was her co-star in the show, also received a nomination in the same category.

