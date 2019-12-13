Jennifer Aniston Gets Emotional And Teary On The Ellen DeGeneres Special Show; Here's Why

Jennifer Aniston is an American actor, businesswoman, and film producer. She began acting at an early age in the 1987 movie Mac and Me. Jennifer Aniston received international fame by playing the role of Rachel Green on the popular television sitcom Friends. Her notable work includes The Morning Show, We’re the Millers, Just Go with It, The Break-Up, The Good Girl, and many more.

Recently, on the new special show of Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, actor Jennifer Anniston was seen getting emotional after listening to a family’s story. On the show, Jennifer Aniston met Jeff Kimball. He is a father of two beautiful kids. However, he lost his job and his wife years ago. Jeff Kimball’s wife was suffering from sarcoma cancer.

On the special show of Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kimball spoke about the loss of his wife. He revealed that his daughter Elyse was just three years old when his wife passed away. Jennifer Anniston, who was listening to the story, burst into tears. Jennifer Aniston also praised Ellen DeGeneres for having a kind heart and helping them. Jennifer Anniston also admitted that she is a huge fan of Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show’s host Ellen DeGeneres not only helped the family but also inspired them in the times of need.

Jeff Kimball said that his wife was going for a surgery which would take 13 hours to complete. In the video clip, Jeff Kimball further said that the last thing he did was kissed her and said "just keep swimming" to her. Jennifer Anniston was also seen talking to their kids. Jennifer asked, "what would your mother say right now if she knew you guys were here?" Jeff Kimball immediately replied saying that their mother would be so happy as she was a huge fan of Ellen DeGeneres.

Jennifer Aniston also helped the family by making their Christmas special this year. Jennifer Anniston helped with decorating their house with lights. She also provided them with a Christmas tree and gifts.

