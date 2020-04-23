Brad Pitt Spending More Time With His Kids Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

It seems that Brad Pitt is making use of his precious free time by making the most of it with his kids. Pitt has six kids whom he share with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt is looking at the bright side of things and according to a source, is now closer than ever with his kids. The insider revealed that the kids are spending more time with Brad than ever as they are all staying put.

Brad Pitt is closer to his kids than ever

The source revealed that Brad Pitt is cherishing this quality time with the kids and that it is his silver lining amid the crazy Coronavirus pandemic. Pitt has been regularly seeing his kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne even after his split with Angelina Jolie in 2016. The insider revealed that Zahara adores her dad and that Brad's relationship with her is wonderful.

Brad Pitt loves his kids dearly and they love him just as much. The source said that there was a time when his relationship with Maddox severed a little, but they have come a long way from that and their relationship has greatly improved. The source also added that Brad is very private when it comes to his kids and guards their privacy with his life.

Another source revealed earlier that both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are taking this pandemic very seriously and are doing everything they can to protect themselves and the kids. The insider revealed that the kids miss their friends but are coping well because they have always been close to each other. The source also revealed that the kids are used to long stretches where they only have each other to play with, so they are better prepared for this situation than most kids.

