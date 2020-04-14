Are Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Back Together After 15 Years?

Lately, there has been some good news for the fans of actors Brad Pitt and Jenniffer Aniston. In an earlier report, there were speculations about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting back together. The news bought a wave of excitement among the fans at that point of time but the news seems to be confirmed now. As per reports, the couple is all set to spill the beans on their reunion in an interview.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are officially getting back together?

As per online portals, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will soon be featured in an interview where they will be sharing details about their relationship. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will also talk about what made them get back together after 15 years. Both the actors separated in the year 2005. It is said they might either feature on the Ellen Show, Oprah Winfrey or Ryan Seacrest's show. They both are good friends with Ellen, Oprah Winfrey, and Ryan Seacrest, hence the speculation. A source revealed to an online portal that their fans deserve to know the truth. However, it is said that they planned to keep their reunion private. They want to address their fans themselves and want to let them know how much they care for each other.

Some online portals have also claimed that the information is false. They had reported that Jennifer’s spokesperson had clearly stated that she was not going to sit anytime soon for a tell-all interview with Brad Pitt. Fans are hoping that things between the two get sorted out soon and they hear a piece of good news about the couple's relationship.

