Is Angelina Jolie Keeping Her Kids Away From Brad Pitt Amid Coronavirus?

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is self-isolating along with her children and is also maintaining distance from everyone including her former husband actor Brad Pitt. It was reported by a leading daily that Jolie is keeping her kids with herself. It was added that she is not even letting her kids meet Pitt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what we know about it so far.

Angelina Jolie is keeping her kids from Brad Pitt amid COVID-19

It was reported that Angelina Jolie had decided that all her kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne should be with her amind the COVID-19 pandemic. Her and Brad's eldest son Maddox, who is 18 and studying in South Korea, also came back from Korea to his mother. It was reported that he was studying at Yonsei University in Seoul. It was reported that his semester was cancelled and he decided that he would spend his time with his mother.

Even after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's breakup, all the kids stay with Angelina. However, the kids have been seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits. It is reported that the kids are doing their schoolwork, practising their languages, playing instruments and board games, and helping cook dinner too. It was also added that the family is spending a lot of time hanging out together and watching movies.

It was also reported that the kids are getting homeschooling. Maddox is studying his Korean and Russian studies from home, and Angelina Jolie wakes her kids up early in the morning and sets tasks for everyone to do throughout the day. 13-year-old Shiloh reportedly wanted her father to save her from coronavirus. Though it is said that the children love spending lockdown time with Brad Pitt, all the decisions related to the kids are taken by Angelina Jolie.

