Brad Pitt Starrers That Are Available To Watch To Netflix; See List Here

Brad Pitt is among the elite actors in Hollywood now. He won the audience’s hearts with his exceptional performances and charming demeanour in the movies Seven, the Ocean’s series, and many more. He recently starred in the movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Leonardo Dicaprio.

Also read: Brad Pitt's Camaraderie With Leonardo DiCaprio Gives Fans Major 'bro' Goals

The movie is directed by Quentin Tarantino and he also won an Academy Award for the supporting role. He has now collaborated with various filmmakers like Tarantino, David Fincher and more. Take a look at Brad Pitt’s movies that you can watch on Netflix.

Also read: Brad Pitt’s Greatest Roles - From 'Fight Club' To 'Mr. & Mrs Smith', See List

Seven

This film is directed by David Fincher, who is a frequent collaborator of Brad Pitt. The movie was released in September 1995 and starred Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The movie follows two detectives, who investigate a serial killer who murders people based on the seven deadly sins.

Fury

Fury is directed by David Ayer and was released in 2014. This war film stars Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Jon Bernthal. The movie follows Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) and his crew member who set out on a mission to attack the Nazi army, even though the odds aren't in their favour.

Ocean’s (film series)

All three George Clooney and Brad Pitt starters are available on Netflix. The three films Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen are directed by Steven Soderbergh. These heist films are popular for their cast and snappy intriguing storyline.

The Big Short

Released in 2015, The Big Short is directed by Adam McKay. The movie stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. The story takes place during the mid-2000s, where some experts observe the instability in the housing markets and uncover the flaws and corruption.

12 Years A Slave

12 years A Slave was released in 2013 and is helmed by Steve Mcqueen. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, Brad Pitt, and Michael Fassbender. The movie revolves around a free African-American man, who is promised a job but is actually sold into slavery. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Snatch

Released in the year 2000, Snatch is a heist film directed by Guy Ritchie. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Jason Statham in lead roles. Snatch is a Guy Ritchie classic with memorable characters, snappy dialogues and dark comedy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.