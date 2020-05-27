Brad Pitt’s Greatest Roles - From 'Fight Club' To 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith', See List

Brad Pitt is known for delivering several hit films that have impressed and inspired movie lovers. His movies include Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Babel, By The Sea, Seven, Fury, and many more. Listed below are some of Brad Pitt’s greatest Roles, right from Fight Club to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt’s Greatest Roles, From Fight Club to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fight Club

The 1999 film became hugely popular back then and Brad Pitt became known for this film. Pitt played the role of Tyler Durden, a salesman who later started an underground fight club. The film revolves around the lives of two men who start an underground fight club and soon become highly popular. The film directed by David Fincher is rated at 8.8 on IMDb. Other than Pitt's acting, his strong look, and camaraderie with Edward Norton won him applause.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This is one of Brad Pitt's recent and popular films. Pitt plays the role of Cliff Booth who is a stuntman and friend to Rick Dalton played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The strong partnership between the two leading stars makes the film a hit. The film is rated at a decent 7.7 on IMDb. The film takes one on the life of Rick, an average actor, and Cliff, Rick's stunt double. The two battle to find fame and success in the 1960's Los Angeles. The film also takes interesting turns when Rick's neighbour happens to be Sharon Tate and her husband Roman Polanski.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

This is another one of Brad Pitt's best films. The chemistry Pitt shares with Angelina Jolie in the movie made it super popular. The film takes one on the lives of a married couple who secretly are assassins. Mishaps ensue when they are assigned a mission to kill each other. Besides Jolie's role as a secret agent, Pitt's character of a charming assassin steals the show.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This is one of the most interesting movies of Brad Pitt. The film tells the story of the lives of Daisy and Benjamin Button. She later discovers that Button suffers from a rare ageing ailment wherein he ages backwards. The pair keep in touch as Daisy gets older but Button turns younger. Brad Pitt's chemistry with Cate Blanchett is amazing and remains one of the reasons why fans loved it.

