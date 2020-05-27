Brad Pitt's Camaraderie With Leonardo DiCaprio Gives Fans Major 'bro' Goals

Brad Pitt's friendship with Leonardo Di Caprio has been evident on various occasions. Be it award nights, the iconic film festival at Cannes, or interviews, the two co-stars have showcased a strong bond. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio were recently seen in Quentin Tarantino's film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The two stars not only stunned the masses with their performance but also with their close friendship. Listed below are more details on Brad Pitt's camaraderie with co-star, Leonardo Di Caprio

Brad Pitt and Leonardo have often spoken well about each other at interviews. The two were seen poking fun at each other, pranking one another and talking astonishingly well about each other's qualities while promoting their last release Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The two co-stars for their film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood were also known to have reportedly bonded over pottery and sandwiches at Brad Pitt's LA home.

The two actors instantly found a connection on the sets of the film and even met post work. Leonardo also has several pictures on his Instagram that show his close bond with Brad Pitt. The two have also spoken about each other while accepting awards and thanked each other generously for their support. Brad Pitt's speech at the Academy Awards while accepting the award for the best-supporting actor included DiCaprio's name. The 'bromance' of the two actors which was loved by fans has also led to the success of the film.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was directed by Quentin Tarantino who got the two marvellous actors on the big screen together. The film witnesses Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth. The film takes one on the life of Rick, an average actor, and Cliff, Rick's stunt double.

The two battle to find fame and success in the 1960's Los Angeles. The film also takes interesting turns when Rick's neighbours are introduced and become to be pivotal characters. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has won several awards, accolades, and nominations. The actors received much praise and appreciation for their performances. The film is rated at a decent 7.7 on IMDb.

