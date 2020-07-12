Times Brad Pitt Became Part Of Animated Projects To Voice A Character

Brad Pitt has been an influential celebrity since he made his acting debut in the 1990s era. Since then, she has done a lot of different kinds of movies be it action, romance, thriller, fiction, non-fiction and even animated. He has given his voice for characters of some popular animated movies including a DreamWorks production film. Here are some of the movies where Brad Pitt has voiced a character.

Brad Pitt's Animated movies

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Here Brad Pitt had lent his voice for the leading character, Sinbad. The film was released in 2003 and was produced by DreamWorks Animation. The movie is collectively directed by Tim Johnson and Patrick Gilmore and it stars Brad Pitt, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Joseph Fiennes. The movie revolves around Sinbad, who travels the sea along with his dog and buddy, Marina who is in search of the lost Book of Peace. The movie also has some elements from 1001 Arabian Nights and classical myths. But this movie was not exactly a hit and Dream Works certainly had suffered a good hit for this movie. They also reportedly decided to never use traditional animations and stick with their computer-animated movies and shows.

Megamind

Here Brad Pitt was seen playing the role of Metro Man. The movie revolves around the story of a supervillain called Megamind. He is a super smart scientist and thus he creates a superhero out of boredom who becomes evil. Because of his creation becoming a bigger supervillain, he means to stop it by changing sides and becoming a superhero. The movie was a hit and it managed to collect around $ 320 million USD. It was directed by Tom McGrath and starred some of the popular faces of the industry including Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, and Brad Pitt. The movie was released on November 5, 2010, and it managed to get a positive response from the audience as well as the critics.

Happy Feet 2

Here Brad Pitt was seen playing the role of Will the Krill. The movie has been directed, produced and co-written by George Miller. The movie has one of the most talented cast team including Ava Acres, Elijah Wood, Hank Azaria, Robin Williams, Sofia Vergara, Pink, Meibh Campbell, Lil' P-Nut, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Common, Hugo Weaving, Richard Carter, Magda Szubanski, and Anthony LaPaglia. It did not perform well at the box office and only collected $150 million against its $135 million budget. This also caused the closure of Miller's Dr. D Studios, the production company that backed this film.

