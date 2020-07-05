Read Brad Pitt's 'The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford' Trivia

The Assassination of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford is a 2007 drama film directed by Andrew Dominik. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, and Sam Rockwell in lead roles. The story revolves around Robert Ford, who tries to join the gang of Jesse James, an outlaw whom he has idolised since childhood.

However, he later decides to murder him due to resentment. Did you know that Jeremy Renner was originally considered for the role of Robert Ford? Read the trivia of the film below.

Also read: Times Brad Pitt Played The Role Of An Executive Producer For Films

The poem that Frank James quietly recites to himself in the film before the train sequence, is Sonnet 62 by William Shakespeare.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins has said that the arrival of the train in darkness is one of the high points of his career

According to Andrew Dominik, Brad Pitt's contract stated that the movie's name could not be changed.

Out of all the films made about Jesse James, his descendants have claimed that this one is the aptest. They were especially enthusiastic about Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck's performances.

In reality, Jesse James suffered from a syndrome that made him blink much more than the average person. Although it's mentioned at the beginning of the film, Brad Pitt barely blinks throughout the runtime of the film.

A scene at the beginning reveals that half of Jesse James' left middle finger is missing. The top half of Brad Pitt's left middle finger was digitally erased in every scene in which his hands appeared.

Also read: Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

Nick Cave's score was written before the film was shot.

The original cut of the movie was nearly four hours long. It was edited down to two hours and forty minutes at the studio's request. At one point, Pitt and exec producer Ridley Scott put together their own cut. When it tested poorly, they went back to Dominik's cut.

Jeremy Renner was originally considered for the role of Robert Ford. He was rejected as he was considered to be too old.

The town of Creede, Colorado was recreated in Alberta at a cost of $1 million.

The original unedited screenplay was 132 pages long. The final version was 102 pages.

Ryan Gosling auditioned for the part of Robert Ford.

Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck were in the Ocean's film series together.

Sam Rockwell originally auditioned to play Robert Ford, but the role went to Casey Affleck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.