When Brad Pitt Expressed Desire Of Working With Aishwarya & Said 'she Is Versatile Actor'

Back in 2012, while promoting Killing Me Softly, Brad Pitt had confessed that he would love to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While talking to a news daily, Brad Pitt said that if given a chance, he would like to work with Aishwarya because she is a versatile actor. Brad also said that Aishwarya is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, who has achieved huge acclaim in the west for her style, beauty and acting skills.

In the same interaction, Pitt confessed about missing the opportunity to be cast with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor for the film, Troy. Brad spoke about his fondness for Bollywood movies and how the films make an impact on an international level. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor concluded by saying that he would love to work in a Bollywood movie since there is so much drama and colour in the films. Talking about Bollywood dance numbers, the actor added that he might decide to work in a Bollywood film and do one of those dance numbers with the whole team in the backdrop.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai was offered the role of Briseis alongside Brad Pitt in the 2004's hit historical flick, Troy. However, Aishwarya turned down the role because she was not comfortable shooting some scenes with Hollywood's star Brad Pitt. Troy was a huge success and churned magnanimous numbers at the box office. The film was also nominated for one Academy Award.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. She will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai will also be seen in the film, Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, she will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, has done a slew of iconic films in his historic career. He recently won an Oscar for his impeccable role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, as reports, Brad Pitt is set to star in an action thriller titled, Bullet Train, helmed by David Leitch.

