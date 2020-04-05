List Of Awards And Nominations Received By Brad Pitt Through The Years

Brad Pitt's performances are getting better with time. The actor took home his first-ever Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This was Pitt’s much-awaited award.

The actor has certainly grabbed attention for his exceptional performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Big Short, and other movies. Let’s take a look at Brad Pitt’s Awards and accolades. Below are his Academy Award wins, along with Golden Globes and BAFTA

Academy Awards

The actor played the role of Cliff Booth, a 1960s cowboy-styled stunt double with equal parts brain and brawns. He grabbed the award for the supporting role for his hilarity and machismo charm. He was also nominated for the movies Moneyball (2013), 12 Years a Slave (2013), and 12 monkeys (1995).

Golden Globes

As for the Golden Globes, the actor has scored two wins and four nominations. He won an award for the supporting role in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Cliff Booth was a serious mood throughout the film and the actor was widely appreciated for his portrayal. He also won the same award for the movie 12 Monkeys in 1995. The Sci-Fi thriller took time-travel to another level. His Nominations include Moneyball (2011), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008), Bebel (2006), and Legends of the Fall (1994).

BAFTA Awards

The actor has also won two BAFTA Awards. This year he reportedly met Jennifer Aniston and the two had a sweet moment which caused a meltdown on the internet. The actor also won the award for supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood that night. His other wins include 12 Years A Slave. Also, shoutout to Brandy the pitbull in the film, as seen in the above image. His nominations include The Big Short, Moneyball, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Burn After Reading (2008).

