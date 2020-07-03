Brad Pitt's Epic War Films That You Should Not Miss; From 'War Machine' To 'Troy'

Brad Pitt recently appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. And for the film, he earned an Academy Award nomination and also won his first-ever acting award. He has worked in several popular films over the course of his career.

Also read: Times Brad Pitt Played The Role Of An Executive Producer For Films

The actor has portrayed several distinctive roles ranging from a full-blown psycho (in Fight Club) to a man who ages backward (in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button). The actor has also worked in several popular war-dramas. Take a look at Brad Pitt’s war films that you shouldn’t miss.

Also read: Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

Allied

Allied is a 2016 war drama directed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard in lead roles. The story revolves around two World War II operatives, Max and Marianne. They fall in love and get married. However, things get shaky when the man receives a call informing him that his wife is working for the enemy.

War Machine

War Machine is a 2017 drama film starring Brad Pitt and Topher Grace in lead roles. The movie is directed by David Michod. The story follows a highly successful and charismatic four-star general, Glenn McMahon, who leaps in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist's no-holds-barred exposé

Fury

Fury is directed by David Ayer and was released in 2014. This war film stars Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Jon Bernthal. The movie follows Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) and his crew member who set out on a mission to attack the Nazi army, even though the odds aren't in their favour.

World War Z

World War Z is a zombie apocalyptic film directed by Marc Foster. The movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. The story revolves around a former United Nations employee who must investigate a deadly virus. The movie was among the top films of 2013.

Troy

Troy is a 2004 historical war drama directed by Wolfgang Peterson. The film stars Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger and Eric Bana. The film follows the assault on Troy by the Greek forces.

Seven Years In Tibet

Seven Years In Tibet is a 1997 War drama directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud. The movie stars Brad Pitt and David Thewlis. The story revolves around an Austrian climber who breaks out of prison and travels to the holy city of Lhasa. He is recruited as an instructor to the 14th Dalai Lama and soon becomes his close confidante.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.