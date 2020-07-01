Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was spotted making a quick exit from ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s mansion. It has been reported that this is the first time that Brad Pitt has been spotted at Angelina Jolie’s mansion since their split. Brad Pitt was seen leaving Angelina Jolie’s mansion on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. It has also been reported that Brad Pitt spent about two hours at his ex-wife’s house before making a swift exit.

Brad exits Angelina's mansion

Brad Pitt, 56, was seen riding out of Angelina Jolie’s Los Feliz property in Los Angeles on a motorcycle. He wore a light coloured full arms jacket and a pair of blue light coloured jeans. He also wore his grey coloured helmet and a pair of goggles. Brad completed the look with a pair of white coloured footwear and similar coloured gloves.

It has been reported that Brad Pitt is on ‘better terms’ with his former wife Angelina Jolie. A leading publication has also reported that the former couple has worked out on the schedule of their children. The kids are often shuttled between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's house in either a dark coloured SUV or a limousine.

According to an entertainment portal, Brad Pitt believes that his kids are the most important people for him. He has learnt a lot about life from his children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, reportedly, have been getting along better ever since they worked out the custody schedule for their children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have six children, 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

All the kids have been quarantining with their mother Angelina Jolie in her home. However, the Shiloh party was held in Brad Pitt’s mansion, which is just a few minutes away from Jolie’s residence. Apart from Angelina Jolie, reports claim that Brad Pitt has been on friendly terms with his former wife Jennifer Aniston as well. There have been rumours that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have rekindled their romance.

