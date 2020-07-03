Times Brad Pitt Played The Role Of An Executive Producer For Films

Brad Pitt has been an influential celebrity since the start of his career. The Fight Club actor has started his own production house, Plan B Entertainment to step into the market as a producer. Brad’s production house has certainly given the audience some of the most iconic movies of Hollywood. Here are some movies where Brad Pitt was credited as the executive producer.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's Production 'God Grew Tired Of Us': Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Movies with Brad Pitt as an Executive producer

The first film where Brad Pitt played the role of an executive producer was thee 2006 God Grew Tired of Us. The movie was about three of the Lost Boys of Sudan who left their country to get away from war. The film was written and directed by Christopher Dillon Quinn and starred John Dau, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Abul Pach and Panther Bior. Brad then produced two projects in the next year called The Tehuacan Project and Year of the Dog. Both the film performed fairly well at the box office and got mixed reviews from the viewers. After 2007, Pitt took a small break and produced another two movies in 2009 called, The Time Traveler's Wife and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Turned Down Lead Role In A Film For 'Spy Game'? Know More Trivia

By this time, Brad Pitt had certainly mastered the art of production and had started producing a number of movies along with his Plan B entertainment. There were around a couple of remarkable releases from the year 2009 - 2016 including movies like Big Men, Fury, Selma and True Story. Brad’s most prominent movie was his 2016 release, Moonlight. The film managed to get a lot of critical acclamation and also bagged the best film award ar the Academy Award ceremony. After Moonlight, the Mr & Mrs Smith star has been involved in a number of movies that have certainly created a huge space for his Plan B Entertainment.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Opens Up About His Struggle With Alcoholism, Reveals He Learnt From His Mistakes

Also Read | Learn Brad Pitt Inside-out From His Recent Appearance On 'Celebrity IOU' On HGTV

More about Brad Pitt

On the professional end, Brad Pitt was recently seen in Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. With this film, Brad made a great comeback giving an effortless performance in this action-comedy that won a number of prestigious awards. The film was a huge success and it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing at the Oscars. Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. The film stars some of the most talented faces of the industry including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie Emile Hirsch Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Julia Butters, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Mike Moh.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Spends Hours At Angelia Jolie's Mansion For The First Time Since Their Split

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.