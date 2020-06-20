Brad Pitt Achieved His 'Fight Club' Body Through This Diet And Workout Plan

Fight Club is among the most popular movies of Brad Pitt. Directed by David Fincher, who is also a frequent collaborator of Pitt, the movie also stars Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Fans were impressed by Tyler Durden’s soap-making skills as well as his incredibly shredded body in the film.

Not only did Pitt bring his peak acting game in the film, but his physique was also remarkable throughout the film. It is still among the topic of conversations on nutrition pages, blogs, workout forums and more. Truthfully, it wasn’t Tyler Durden’s lifestyle that got him the physique. It was Pitt’s dedication and determination, not to mention a strict diet. Pitt was somewhere around 5-7 per cent body fat.

Pitt targeted one muscle group per day. He also went for higher reps and lower weight. Pitt’s workout routine looked something like this, according to the website Highsnobiety:

Monday — Chest

Push-ups — Three sets of 25 reps

Bench press — 25, 15 and eight reps at 165, 195, 225 lbs

Nautilus press — 15 reps at 80, 100, 130 lbs

Incline press — 15 reps at 80, 100, 130 lbs

Pec deck — 15 reps at 60, 70, 80 lbs

Tuesday — Back

25 pull-ups — Three sets to fatigue

Seated rows — Three sets at 75, 80, 85 lbs

Lat pulldowns — Three sets at 135, 150, 165 lbs

T-bar rows — Three sets at 80, 95, 110 lbs

Wednesday – Shoulders

Arnold press — Three sets at 55 lbs

Laterals — Three sets at 30 lbs

Front raises — Three sets at 25 lbs

Thursday – Biceps & Triceps

Preacher curls — Three sets at 60, 80, 95 lbs

EZ curls cable — Three sets at 50, 65, 80 lbs

Hammer curls — Three sets at 30, 45, 55 lbs

Pushdowns — Three sets at 70, 85, 100 lbs

Friday & Saturday – Cardio

Treadmill — one hour at 80-90 per cent of maximum heart rate

As you can see from the workout, Pitt went for tone over mass. The lesser body fat gave him a shredded look. And he couldn’t have done this without proper diet and exercise.

As for diet, Pitt went clean. As shown in the film, to lead the anti-capitalist revolution, Pitt reportedly ate only as many carbs as his body needed to get him through his workout. He went hard on the protein important for building and repairing muscles.

