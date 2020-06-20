Brad Pitt Achieved His 'Fight Club' Body Through This Diet And Workout Plan

Quick links:
Fight Club is among the most popular movies of Brad Pitt. Directed by David Fincher, who is also a frequent collaborator of Pitt, the movie also stars Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. Fans were impressed by Tyler Durden’s soap-making skills as well as his incredibly shredded body in the film.
Not only did Pitt bring his peak acting game in the film, but his physique was also remarkable throughout the film. It is still among the topic of conversations on nutrition pages, blogs, workout forums and more. Truthfully, it wasn’t Tyler Durden’s lifestyle that got him the physique. It was Pitt’s dedication and determination, not to mention a strict diet. Pitt was somewhere around 5-7 per cent body fat.
Pitt targeted one muscle group per day. He also went for higher reps and lower weight. Pitt’s workout routine looked something like this, according to the website Highsnobiety:
As you can see from the workout, Pitt went for tone over mass. The lesser body fat gave him a shredded look. And he couldn’t have done this without proper diet and exercise.
As for diet, Pitt went clean. As shown in the film, to lead the anti-capitalist revolution, Pitt reportedly ate only as many carbs as his body needed to get him through his workout. He went hard on the protein important for building and repairing muscles.
