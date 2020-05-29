These Are Brad Pitt’s Highest-rated Films According To Rotten Tomatoes

Brad Pitt has starred in several popular movies and is one of the top Hollywood stars. The Fight Club actor is popular for the compelling characters that he plays in movies. He recently bagged his first-ever acting Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Take a look at the Bradd Pitt’s highest-rated according to Rotten Tomatoes.

12 Years A Slave (2013) 95%

12 years A Slave was released in 2013 and is directed by Steve Mcqueen. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong'o, Brad Pitt, and Michael Fassbender. The movie revolves around a free African-American man, who is promised a job but is actually sold into slavery. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

Moneyball (2011) 94%

Directed by Bennett Miller, Moneyball stars Brad Pitt, Robin Wright, and Jonah Hill. Pitt also won an academy award for this film. Based on a true story, the movie revolves around Oakland A's GM Billy Bean, who finds a competitive advantage in baseball in his attempt to win on a global platform.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 89%

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, this movie stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, and Mélanie Laurent in lead roles. The movie tells an alternate version of World War II. Pitt played the role of Aldo Raine in the film. Like all of Tarantino’s films, this one also packs a lot of thrill and violence.

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 90%

12 Monkeys is a Sci-Fi thriller directed by Terry Gillam. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in lead roles. The movie revolves around James Cole, who is a convict who decides to volunteer for a mission where he has to travel back in time to learn about the reason behind a major tragic event.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) 85%

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles. This movie is regarded as Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood and revolves around Rick and Cliff, who struggle to get back their stardom and success in the 1960s Los Angeles.

The Big Short (2015) 88%

The Big Short is directed by Adam McKay. The movie stars Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. The story takes place during the mid-2000s, where some experts observe the instability in the housing markets and uncover the flaws and ongoing corruption.

