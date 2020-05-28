Brad Pitt's Movies That Made It To Academy Awards For Various Categories

Brad Pitt is one of the most prominent celebrities of the Hollywood film industry. He stepped into acting in the year 1991 with the film Thelma & Louise. Since then, he has established himself as one of the most talented individuals the industry has witnessed. Brad Pitt has proved his excellence through his performance in the films.

Bradd Pitt has also won a number of awards since he started his career. He has also bagged a number of awards from one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, the Academy Awards aka Oscars. His films like Seven and 12 Monkeys have shown a dominant performance at various award ceremonies. His other films like The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball, 12 Years A Slave have also shown an extremely dominant performance at the Academy Award ceremony. Here are some of Oscar nominations and wins for Brad Pitt’s movies.

Brad Pitt's movies that were nominated for Oscars

In the year 1996, Brad Pitt was nominated for the Best supporting actor for his film 12 Monkeys. After a long gap, Brad returned to the Oscars with a dominant film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The film was nominated in 13 different categories including Best Art Direction, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Visual Effects and more. The film won the Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Best Art Direction awards at the Oscars. His next noticeable work was in the film Moneyball that was released in the year 2012. He managed to get a lot of critical acclamation for his Moneyball. His next best performance at the Academy award ceremony is at for his film 12 Years a Slave. Brad Pitt's film managed to be nominated for a total of 9 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing.

After that, Brad Pitt was then spotted in his 2016 film Big Shot. The film managed to get a lot of positive response from the views and it found its way to the Academy Awards. It was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Out of which, the film wins only a single title. After this film, Brad was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The film was a huge success and it was nominated for Best PictureBest Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing at the Oscars.

