Brad Pitt's Film 'Snatch' Has Some Memorable Dialogues; See Here

Released in 2000, Snatch is a heist film directed by Guy Ritchie. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Jason Statham in lead roles. Check out the film's dialogues

Released in the year 2000, Snatch is a heist film directed by Guy Ritchie. Snatch is a Guy Ritchie classic with memorable characters, snappy dialogues and a bunch of action. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, and several other famous actors in lead roles.

The story follows boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, and various amateur robbers, all of whom are fighting to track down a priceless stolen diamond. The movie received high praises from the audience as well as critics. The movie packed a bunch of action as well as some snappy dialogues. Take a look at the memorable dialogues from the movie snatch. 

Turkish: For every action, there is a reaction, and a Piker reaction is quite a f*ckin' thing.

Bullet Tooth Tony: You should never underestimate the predictability of stupidity.

Tommy: Are you saying i can't shoot?

Turkish: No Tommy, I'm not saying you can't shoot. I know you can't shoot. I'm saying that six-pound piece of shit stuck in your trousers would do more damage if you fed it to him.

Brick Top: You're on thin f*cking ice my pedigree chums, and I shall be under it when it breaks. Now, f*ck off.

Vinny: I thought you said he was a getaway driver? What the f*ck can he get away from, eh?

Avi: Why is he called Boris the bullet dodger?

Doug the Head: Because he dodges bullets, Avi

Avi: should I call you bullet tooth?

Bullet Tooth Tony: You can call me Susan if it makes you happy.

Boris 'The Blade' Yurinov: Heavy is good. Heavy is reliable. If it doesn't work you can always hit them with it.

Turkish: Sugar?

Brick Top: No thank you, Turkish; I'm sweet enough.

Turkish: I fail to recognize the correlation between losing ten grand, hospitalizing Gorgeous, and a good deal.

- Bullet-Tooth Tony: Do you want to shoot him?

- Cousin Avi: That's a little noisy, isn't it?

- Bullet-Tooth Tony: Well, do you want to stab him?

- Cousin Avi: Well, that's a little cold-blooded, isn't it? 

- Policeman: What's in the car?

- Turkish: Seats and a steering wheel.

 

 

