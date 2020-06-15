Brad Pitt Follows Jennifer Aniston's Footsteps; Donates $1M To A Justice Organisation

It seems like actor Brad Pitt is following ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s footsteps, as he reportedly donated a whopping $1 Million to Color of Change organisation, which is the largest online racial justice organisation in the U.S. This comes after Jennifer Aniston donated $1M to the organisation after being 'deeply affected' by the aberrant death of George Floyd while in police custody. If the reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt is ­only involved with the charity because of Jennifer.

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Brad Pitt also joined Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Los Angeles recently and is ‘passionate’ to fight for justice and wishes to help ‘as much as he can’. Recently, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen video of Breonna Taylor and her sister ‘living their lives’. As seen in the video shared, Breonna Taylor and her sister can be seen emulating the lyrics to a popular song. With the video shared, Jennifer Aniston requested her fans to ‘make noise, make phone calls, and demand justice’ for the senseless murder by the police officers. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's post:

Color of Change:

Color Of Change is the US' largest online racial justice organisation, which helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world. As a national online force driven by 1.7 million members, the organisation moves decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America. The organisation is known for challenging injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.

On the professional front:

Brad Pitt managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leo, and Brad in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

