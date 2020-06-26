Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment's Upcoming Films That You Need To Check Out

Brad Pitt is among the finest actors of Hollywood. Over the course of his career, Pitt has worked in action films, comedies, and romantic films as well. And his performances in all the films have been top-notch. He has also been a producer of several popular movies as well. In 2001, Pitt founded the entertainment company Plan B. Check out the upcoming movies to be released under the banner of Plan B.

Kajillionaire (2020)

Kajillionaire is a 2020 crime comedy-drama film. It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez and Mark Ivanir. It is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2020. The story revolves around two con artists who have spent 26 years training their only daughter to swindle, scam and steal every chance she gets. However, during a heist, they lure a stranger into joining them, which turns their world upside down.

Blonde (2021)

Blonde is an upcoming movie adaptation of the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates. The movie is written and directed by Andrew Dominik. It stars Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe and the movie will be a dramatised take on Marilyn’s life and circle.

Black Hole (TBA)

Black Hole is set in the Pacific Northwest during the 1970s. It follows a group of high schoolers who contract a mysterious, apparently sexually transmitted disease known as 'The Bug'. Their community struggles to cope with the emotional and psychological trauma. Plan B and New Regency are set to produce the film.

Illuminae (TBA)

Illuminae is a novel written by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff. It is set in 2575 and is the story of teenage colonist Kady Grant and her fighter pilot boyfriend Ezra Mason. In November 2015, Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, and Warner Bros bought the rights to Illuminae. Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner are set to produce the film.

He Wanted the Moon (TBA)

He Wanted the Moon is a book by Eve Claxton and Mimi Baird. It is soon to be a major motion picture from Brad Pitt and Tony Kushner. Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Cross Creek Pictures are teaming with writer Tony Kushner to develop the medical research drama.

Untitled Chris Cornell documentary (TBA)

According to reports, a new documentary chronicling the life of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell is in the works. It will be produced by Cornell’s widow Vicky along with Brad Pitt. Peter Berg is set to direct the film.

