Brad Pitt's Film 'Moneyball' Was Nominated For Academy Awards In 2012; Read More Trivia

Moneyball is a biographic sports film based on Michael Lewis’ book with the same name. The film is based on Oakland Athletics baseball team’s 2002 season. The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role as Billy Beane. It also stars Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour and Robin Wright in key roles. This is the first baseball movie to be nominated for the Best Academy Award after Field of Dreams (1989). Here is some interesting trivia about the film Moneyball.

Most of the scenes in Moneyball were of different stadiums. However, the production team did not have enough funds to shoot in different stadiums and thus Dodger Stadium was dressed up eight times in different ballparks.

Chris Patt, when auditioned for the role, was told that he was too fat. The actor then went back and worked hard in getting back in shape. He would keep checking if they found anyone for the role. Finally, he got the role.

In the film Moneyball, Brad Pitt is seen as a divorcee. However, in the real life, the character he played had remarried. There were a few scenes of the actor with Kathryn Morris, but it did not make it to the final cut. The character though still wears a wedding ring throughout the film.

In one of the scenes in the film, Brad Pitt is having a conversation with his ex-wife. There is a book next to him called ‘By The Sea’. In 2015, a movie with the same name had come out starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

When Brad Pitt meets his scouts in once scene, he tells them ‘it’s an unfair game’. The movie is based on the book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game.

Brad Pitt produced two movies that were nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award in 2012. He also starred in those films Moneyball and The Tree of Life.

When Steven Soderbergh was supposed to direct, he had cast Brad Pitt and Demetri Martin in the lead roles and had already shot a few scenes with them and baseball players Lenny Dykstra, Mookie Wilson and Darryl Strawberry.

