Brad Pitt's Ad Astra: Inspirational And Motivational Quotes To Use As Instagram Captions

Brad Pitt’s Ad Astra is a science-fiction drama that deals with some heavy issues in a thoughtful manner. There are no funny lines or quips as such, but quite a few meaningful lines that get at the depth in the story. Brad Pitt portrays the role of an astronaut, Roy McBride, who is sent on a mission to Mars, where he has to record a transmission meant for his father, Cliff (played by Tommy Lee Jones). His father was a part of the Lima Project, a search for intelligent life elsewhere in the universe, but he and his crew disappeared years ago. However, a series of mysterious power surges suggest that he might still be alive and stranded on Neptune. Take a look at some of the inspirational quotes from the film.

Bradd Pitt's Ad Astra - Inspirational dialogues

'I’m unsure of the future, but I’m not concerned. I will rely on those closest to me, and I will share their burdens, as they share mine. I will live and love.' - Roy McBride

Roy McBride: “A self-destructive side.” That’s what she used to say to me. I should feel something. I survived. I should feel something.

Roy McBride: I’ve been trained to compartmentalize. It seems to me that’s how I approach my life.

Roy McBride: Here we go again, fighting over resources.

“Forgiveness is bull****.”

“Because of my actions, I regret to inform you that all the crew members are deceased.”

“So many times in my life I screwed up: I've talked when I should've listened, I've been harsh when I should've been tender.”

“I do what I do because of my dad.”

“I’m ready, focused only to face the essential. I will not let my mind linger on that which is unimportant.”

“We go to work. We do our jobs and it’s over. We’re gone.”

“The earth put its hopes in him, and now its fate is on me.”

“I made a promise to always be truthful, but I wasn’t.” — Roy McBride

This is one-way voyage, my son.

I remain fully committed to the lawful completion of the mission. If necessary, I will destroy the project in its entirety.

