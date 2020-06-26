Brad Pitt's Psychological Thrillers That You Should Not Miss

Brad Pitt has worked in several popular films. Pitt's work in psychological thrillers is enigmatic as well as intriguing. He has worked in a number of psychological thrillers which include Se7en, Fight Club and more. Take a look at Brad Pitt's psychological thrillers that you shouldn't miss.

Se7en

Se7en is directed by David Fincher, who is a frequent collaborator of Brad Pitt. The movie was released in September 1995 and starred Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt in lead roles. The movie follows two detectives who investigate a serial killer who murders people based on the seven deadly sins. Brad Pitt delivers a heart-wrenching performance. Pitt played the role of Tyler Durden in the film, which remains among the top characters he played of all time.

Fight Club

This movie is directed by David Fincher and was released in 1999. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. The story revolves around a normal man who is discontent with his lifestyle. He then comes across a man named Tyler Durden and they both weave something sinister.

12 Monkeys

Directed by Terry Gillam, 12 Monkeys is a 1995 Sci-Fi thriller. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in lead roles. The story revolves around James Cole, a convict who decides to volunteer for a mission where he has to travel back in time to learn about the reason behind the outbreak of a virulent holocaust. Brad Pitt playing a cranky character with a peculiar philosophy is one of the best parts of the film.

Babel

Babel is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and was released in 2006. The film also won an Academy Award for its music. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Riko Kikuchi, and Kate Blanchett in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of people from three continents who try to deal with their issues.

Kalifornia

Kalifornia is a 1993 thriller film directed by Dominic Sena. The movie stars Juliette Lewis, Michelle Forbes, and Brad Pitt. The story revolves around two journalists who set out to expand their research on serial killers. They share a ride with a couple and learn that one of them might be a serial killer.

