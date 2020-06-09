Brad Pitt Produced These Popular TV Shows To Entertain Audience

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has had a remarkable journey of appearing in films and entertaining his fans. After the actor made a successful career in acting, he moved his focus on producing films too. He simultaneously made a few appearances in TV shows too. Brad Pitt has also produced a few TV shows. Here’s are some TV shows you must consider watching, which was produced by Brad Pitt.

Television shows produced by Brad Pitt

Pretty/Handsome

Pretty/Handsome is the first television show produced by Brad Pitt. The show starred Joseph Fiennes, Blythe Danner, Robert Wagner and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles. The show was about a married man with two sons who has to come out as a transgender woman.

The Normal Heart

The Normal Heart is another show co-produced by Brad Pitt. The show directed by Ryan Murphy was based on a play with the same name. It stars Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts in the lead roles. The show follows a few social activists who, with the help of medical personnel, raise awareness about HIV.

Nightingale

Starring David Oyelowo, Heather Storm and Barlow Jacobs, Nightingale is another American drama film directed by Elliott Lester. The show, which released on HBO was a story about a man who killed his mother and makes a YouTube video about it. As he keeps his mother’s body hidden inside a room and goes on about his life, a lot of things unfold.

The OA

The OA is a Netflix series that was co-produced by Brad Pitt. The show stars Britt Marling who returns home after 7 long years. Her sudden return leaves everyone shocked and the sudden changes in her add more fuel to suspense around her. The series also starred Emory Cohen, Scott Wilson, Phyllis Smith in pivotal roles.

Sweetbitter

Sweetbitter is an American TV show based on a novel with the same name. Sweetbitter featured Ella Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald and Evan Jonigkeit in the lead roles. Sweetbitter is a story of a 22year old girl who moves to NewYork to find a new job and create a new life.

