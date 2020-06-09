Brad Pitt Bought Film Rights To 'The Time Traveller's Wife'; Read More Trivia

Brad Pitt's The Time Traveler's Wife was a commercial success. The movie is directed by Robert Schwentke and produced by Nick Wechsler and Dede Gardner and features Rachel McAdams, Eric Bana, Arliss Howard and Ron Livingston in pivotal roles. The flick is produced under the banner name New Line Cinema and Plan B Entertainment. Here's some interesting trivia about The Time Traveler's Wife:

'The Time Traveler's Wife' trivia

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's 'Plan B Entertainment' production organisation bought the film rights to the novel titled The Time Traveler's Wife, which is penned by Audrey Niffenegger. The two actors bought film rights before it even got released.

The two girls who essay the roles of Alba at nine/ ten and four/ five years old, that is Haily McCann and Tatum McCann, are real sisters.

Adrien Brody was initially considered by the author to essay the role of Henry but later Eric Bana was chosen to play the role of Henry.

Lauren Ambrose was initially considered to portray the role of Clare but later Rachel McAdams was chosen to portray the character of Clare.

ALSO READ | When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Impressed By Brad Pitt; Check Full Details

Eric Bana portrayed a character who travels through time for the second time in his career. Prior to The Time Traveler's Wife, he portrayed the role of an alien who also travels through time in the movie, Stark Trek, which got released in the year 2009.

The Time Traveler's Wife marked the last film that got distributed to the Production house New Line Home Entertainment before they collaborated and merged with the Warner Bros.

The movie showcases Rachel McAdams's tattoo.

The film marked the second time Eric Bana essayed the character with the name Henry. He has portrayed the role of Henry VIII in the movie titled, The Other Boleyn Girl, that got released in the year 2008.

The distributor of the film ran several Internet advertisements showing it as Brad Pitt's directorial venture. However, Brad Pitt was the executive producer and not the filmmaker.

The character Alba plays the song titled 'Es ist ein Ros entspungen'' or ''Lo, How A Rose 'Ere Blooming' along with her grandfather. The same song was played by Henry's mother, that is Michelle Nolden, in the opening scene of the movie.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift And Other Celebs Who Are Philanthropists

ALSO READ | Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable And Funniest Interview Moments; Watch

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio And Tobey Maguire's Best Movies Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.