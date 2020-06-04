Brad Pitt's Most Memorable Quotes From David Fincher's 'Fight Club'

Even after 20 years of its release, Fight Club still popularly remains considered one of David Fincher's finest works. Fincher and Pitt's collaborations have always swept the audience off their feet. Some of these include Fight Club, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button and Se7en. Not only did he bring his A-game in Fight Club, but his approach and his dialogues from the film are still popular. Here are some of the best dialogues of Tyler Durden from Fight Club.

Also read: Brad Pitt Goes Incognito For A Bike Ride In Los Angeles, Gets Recognised By A Fan

Fight Club quotes

The First Rule Of Fight Club Is: You Do Not Talk About Fight Club. The Second Rule Of Fight Club Is: You Do Not Talk About Fight Club.

Now, a question of etiquette - as I pass, do I give you the a** or the crotch?

You're not your job. You're not how much money you have in the bank. You're not the car you drive. You're not the contents of your wallet. You're not your khakis. You're the all-singing, all-dancing cr*p of the world.

Sticking feathers up your butt does not make you a chicken.

We're a generation of men raised by women. I'm wondering if another woman is really the answer we need.

You have a kind of sick desperation in your laugh.

This Is Your Life, And It’s Ending One Minute At A Time

I Want You To Hit Me As Hard As You Can.

It’s Only After We’ve Lost Everything That We’re Free To Do Anything.

First, You’ve Gotta Know – Not Fear, Know – That Someday, You’re Gonna Die.

When You Have Insomnia, You’re Never Really Asleep...And You’re Never Really Awake

You Met Me At A Very Strange Time In My Life.

The Things You Own End Up Owning You.

Advertising Has Us Chasing Cars And Clothes, Working Jobs We Hate So We Can Buy S**T We Don’t Need

I don’t want to die without any scars

You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? It works both ways

Maybe self-improvement isn't the answer, Maybe Self Destruction is

You are not your job you are not your car you're not the contents of your wallet

We buy things we don't need, with money that we don't have, to impress people we don't like

If you feel like Sh*t, everyone you hate wins

How much can you tell about yourself if you've never been in a fight?

Also read: Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

All images are stills from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.