Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

Brad Pitt is known for his sharp sense of humour. He is not only known for his acting, which has garnered him several accolades and a huge fan base over the years, but also for his charisma and ability to captivate the audience. The actor was seen at various award functions to represent his films and has often made his fans chuckle with his sense of humour. Here are some of the hilarious Brad Pitt award function moments:

Brad Pitt cracking jokes at award functions

Oscars 2020

During the Oscars 2020, Brad Pitt had a lot to celebrate as he garnered an award for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. During the event, he was seen poking fun at several people. He also joked about how he has a “downer” speech to make his friends in Hollywood angry. Later, when he won the award, he made a political joke around a presidential impeachment.

26th Annual SAG Awards

At the 26th Annual SAG Awards, he won an award for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood. After getting his award, he made a joke saying that he is going to add a photo of this moment to his on Tinder profile. Later when he was asked about what his profile will say now, he asked the interviewer to check it herself, making her laugh.

During his acceptance speech, he went on to say that he wants to thank his co-stars and said, “Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s feet, Margaret Qualley’s feet…” He then went on to make a joke saying how it is funny that Quentin Tarantino has separated more women from their shoes than TSA. He also joked about his character, and a certain incident from the film and could not stop smiling about it.

BAFTA 2020

Brad Pitt has also made jokes about Prince Harry being single and that he wants to name his trophy as Harry. He was not present to take his award at the BAFTA 2020, so he had asked Margot Robbie to deliver this punch line. It made the audience break into laughter.

