Brad Pitt's Sci-fi And Fantasy Movies That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet; See List

Brad Pitt has worked in several sci-fi and fantasy movies. From travelling to Neptune to overcoming a deadly virus, Pitt has done it all. Some of his Sci-Fi films include Ad Astra and World War Z, while his fantasy films include classics such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Take a look at the list below.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra is a 2019 Sci-Fi film directed by James Gray. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Liv Tyler. The movie revolves around Roy Mcbride, an astronaut who is set to go to Neptune to unravel the truth about his missing father, who also went to Neptune thirty years ago

12 Monkeys

Directed by Terry Gillam, 12 Monkeys is a 1995 Sci-Fi thriller. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in lead roles. The story revolves around James Cole, a convict who decides to volunteer for a mission where he has to travel back in time to learn about the reason behind the outbreak of a virulent holocaust.

World War Z

World War Z is a zombie apocalyptic film directed by Marc Foster. The movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role. The story revolves around a former United Nations employee (played by Pitt) who must investigate a deadly virus. The movie was among the top films of 2013.

Brad Pitt’s Fantasy films

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is another early collaboration between David Fincher and Brad Pitt, apart from Fight Club and Seven. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Production Design. Starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett, the movie revolves around Benjamin, who suffers from a rare ageing ailment where he ages in reverse.

Interview With The Vampire

Interview With The Vampire is a 1994 fantasy film directed by Neil Jordan. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kristen Dunst in lead roles. The story revolves around Spanish lord Louis de Pointe du Lac, who is turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Tom Cruise) after the death of his wife and children.

The Tree of Life

This movie was released in 2013 and is directed by Terrence Malick. It stars Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastin, and Tye Sheridan. The story revolves around Jack, who tries to fix the troubled relationship that he has with his father, Mr O'Brien (played by Pitt). He then sets out to find the true meaning of life.



