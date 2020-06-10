Brad Pitt's Se7en, Fight Club And Other Popular Films Starring Him From The 90s

Brad Pitt starred in some of the popular films in the 90s. These include Fight Club, Se7en, 12 Monkeys and more. Pitt has always brought his A-game on screen. And even after 30 years, the actor is still on top of his acting game. Check out some of his films from the 90s.

Fight Club

This movie is directed by David Fincher and was released in 1999. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. The story revolves around a normal man who is discontent with his lifestyle. He then comes across a man named Tyler Durden and they both weave something sinister.

12 Monkeys

Directed by Terry Gillam, 12 Monkeys is a 1995 Sci-Fi thriller. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe in lead roles. The story revolves around James Cole, a convict who decides to volunteer for a mission where he has to travel back in time to learn about the reason behind the outbreak of a virulent holocaust. Pitt played a cranky character with a peculiar philosophy.

Thelma & Louise

Released in 1991, Thelma & Lousie is an adventure film directed by Ridley Scott. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Susan Sarandon, and Geena Davis. The story follows Thelma, who accompanies her friend Louise on a fishing trip. Things go south when Louise kills a man who tries to rape her and they both flee to Mexico.

Interview With The Vampire

Interview With The Vampire is directed by Neil Jordan and was released in 1994. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst. The movie tells the story of a Spanish Lord Louis de Pointe du Lac who is turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt after the death of his wife and children.

Kalifornia

Kalifornia is a 1993 thriller film directed by Dominic Sena. The movie stars Juliette Lewis, Michelle Forbes, and Brad Pitt. The story revolves around two journalists who set out to expand their research on serial killers. They share a ride with a couple and learn that one of them might be a serial killer.

Meet Joe Black

Directed by Martin Brest, Meet Joe Black was released in 1998 and stars Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins and Claire Forlani. The movie tells the story of a Grim Reaper who is disguised as a human. He visits Earth to escort back the soul of media tycoon William Parrish but ends up falling in love with his daughter.

