Brad Pitt's History-based And Period Projects That Any History Buff Would Love To Watch

Brad Pitt is considered one of the most talented and versatile actors of Hollywood. He is known for playing characters that are long-remembered by the audiences and many of his performances have been award-winning. In the list of movies made by the actor, Brad Pitt has also done a lot of movies that have moments of historical significance and appeal as well. From 12 Years a Slave to Troy, here are a few movies by Brad Pitt that any history (and period film) buff will enjoy:

1. 12 Years a Slave

12 Years a Slave is a period drama that shows the life of a slave in 1853. The movie starts with a free African-American man called Solomon Northup being kidnapped and sold into slavery. The movie then follows his journey into the horrible realities of slavery when he then meets Samuel Bass, a character played by Brad Pitt who helps free him from slavery. Even though the film isn't entirely historically accurate, it does show the true realities of slavery at the time. Furthermore, the movie also shows some important historical instances that took place at the time that any history buff won't be able to miss.

2. 7 years in Tibet

Another classic movie by Brad Pitt, the movie follows an Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer, played by Brad, who gets lost in Tibet, and his experiences. The movie depicts the time of World War II and also goes in detail on the Tibetan issue. In the movie, many historical events like the moments of tension between China and Tibet are shown. It also shows Tibet's appeal to India and the UN when the Chinese army are marching in to take Tibet into their control. Apart from being a great project, 7 Years in Tibet is yet another movie by Brad Pitt that any history nerd will love.

3. Troy

Troy is an epic historical war drama film by Brad Pitt. It is based on Homer's Iliad and everything he wrote about the decade long Trojan War. The movie focuses on the battle involving Achilles and Agamemnon in the ninth year and Brad Pitt plays the leading role of Achilles. The movie accurately shows the relationship between Achilles and Agamemnon. It also portrays Homeric warfare with validity. While many people can figure out the faults and the accuracy of many historical instances in the movie, any history buff should give this movie a go and see for themselves.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Brad Pitt's Instagram

