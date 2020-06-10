Brad Pitt's 'Se7en' And Other Serial Killer Movies That You Can Binge Watch

Se7en is a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat during its entire runtime. The film is brooding and heartbreaking and its colour scheme is extremely beautiful. Brad Pitt delivers a heart-wrenching performance at the end of the film. One can notice his painful breakdown as he finally becomes ‘Wrath’. Pitt delivered an impassioned performance. If you loved Se7en, you're going to love these thriller films as well. Take a look at the thrillers to binge-watch.

Shutter Island

Shutter Island is a thriller film directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo. In this Martin Scorsese directorial, two US Marshalls are sent to an asylum on a remote island in order to investigate the disappearance of a patient. But things go south when they uncover some secrets. Shutter Island is an intriguing watch with several thrilling elements.

Saw

We saw all the gory games in James Wan’s Saw. In this film, two men awaken to find themselves on opposite sides of a dead body, each with specific instructions to kill the other or face consequences. Nothing beats the original because of how well-written it was and, of course, its beartraps.

American Psycho

Directed by Mary Harron, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman. Patrick is a wealthy investment banker who deals with his psychopathic ego and wants everything in his control. The movie also stars Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, and William Dafoe. The movie has several chilling moments.

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a movie adaptation of Steig Larsson’s Millennium series of novels. The movie is directed by David Fincher and stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig. The story revolves around Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig), who hires Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) to solve the mystery of a woman who has been missing for forty years.

The Silence Of The Lambs

Directed by Jonathan Demme, The Silence of The Lambs is popular for its dark and gory theme. The movie stars Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter. The Silence of the Lambs is the only horror movie to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a rookie FBI agent who enlists the help of cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter to track down Buffalo Bill, who has been abducting and murdering women.

