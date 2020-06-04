Brad Pitt's Top Notch Performances In These Movies Will Blow Your Mind

Brad Pitt is among the finest actors of Hollywood. Over the course of his career, Pitt has worked in action films, comedies, and romantic films as well. And his performances in all the films have been top-notch. Here are Brad Pitt's best performances.

Inglourious Basterds

A film directed by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt is hilarious in this one. He flaunts a thick moustache and draws words with a Southern accent (not to mention his hilariously terrible Italian accent). He played an American Lieutenant whose only goal is to kill nazis.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

In The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt ventures out on an emotional journey. His character, Benjamin Button, is born with an inexplicable condition that makes him age in reverse. Pitt takes us into the mind of someone who is dealing with being so different, and whose life is turned completely when he meets a girl who accepts him as he is. Brad Pitt plays the complexities of the character and condition flawlessly.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Pitt won his first-ever acting Oscar for this. He played the role of a stuntman in this film and gave a promising performance. His appearance and style throughout the film will get you hooked. And above all, his chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio is amazing throughout the film.

Fight Club

It's been more than 20 years since the film's release, but Fight Club still remains one of Brad Pitt's most famous films. The movie has all the elements in it to make it mysterious, crazy, and hilarious. His pairing with Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter is amazing. From his swagger to his detachment from life’s logical concerns, Tyler Durden remains one of the most beloved characters of all time. The movie will free you of your captivating life and give you clarity. Fight Club is among the top collaborations or Pitt and Fincher.

Se7en

Se7en is a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The film is brooding and heartbreaking and its colour scheme is extremely beautiful. Brad Pitt delivers a heart-wrenching performance at the end of the film. One can notice his painful breakdown as he finally becomes ‘Wrath’. Pitt delivered an impassioned performance.

12 Monkeys

In 12 Monkeys, Brad Pitt plays a mentally ill patient with small ticks, wide eyes, and an extremely fast-talking mouth. Brad Pitt playing a cranky character with a peculiar philosophy is one of the best parts of the film. Brad Pitt's character is juiced up in this one, and his portrayal is even more intense with camera angles, close-ups and the colour palette of the film.

