Brandon Lee's Fiancée Eliza Hutton Weighs In On The 'Rust' Tragedy; 'My Heart Aches Again'

In a tragic incident on a movie set sending shockwaves across the film industry, actor Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on October 21. As the heartbreaking news rattled netizens, many could not help but recall a similar incident on the sets of The Crow in 1993 where actor Brandon Lee met a similar fate at the age of 28. Following the Rust tragedy, his family spoke out about the incident strongly condemning fatal accidents on sets.

The incident also reopened old wounds for his fiancée Eliza Hutton who has now broken her silence. The duo was reportedly set to marry after the filming of The Crow.

Eliza Hutton on 'Rust' tragedy

During an interview with People magazine, Eliza Hutton weighed in on the tragedy as she called it 'avoidable tragedy'. She stated that she was 'shattered' by the shock of losing the love of her life Brandon Lee 'so senselessly'. She condoled the unfortunate demise of Halyna Hutchins and said that her 'heart aches again' while thinking about her husband and son and everyone affected by the 'unavoidable tragedy'.

She also asserted that reforms are the need of the hour considering the history of such accidents. She stated, "I urge those in positions to make a change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets," as quoted by the magazine. Earlier, Brandon Lee's sister Sharon Lee took to Twitter to address the tragedy as she wrote, "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

More on Brandon Lee's death

Legendary Martial artist Bruce Lee's son was filming for Alex Proyas's fantasy action film The Crow in 1993 in North Carolina. He shot with a .44-caliber slug from a prop gun by an actor which was believed to have been loaded with blanks. The scene involved Brandon walking into his apartment to discover his fiancée being beaten and raped after which the thug shoots a Smith & Wesson Model 629 .44 Magnum revolver at him. Brandon was struck in the abdomen after which he underwent six hours of emergency surgery. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries in Wilmington, North Carolina at the age of 28.

