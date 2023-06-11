Breaking Bad Actor Bryan Cranston To Retire From Acting By 2026?

Bryan Cranston, well-known for his role in Breaking Bad, took to his Instagram handle to clarify his comment on taking retirement from acting by 2026. For the unversed, the actor had disclosed in an interview with British GQ that he had planned to step away from the entertainment industry. However, he cleared the air and revealed that he will be taking a break from showbiz and will not retire.

Sharing a couple of photos with his wife Robin Dearden, The Infiltrator actor penned a long note setting the record straight. He wrote, "I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70." He further explained that he will take pause to do several things in life.

A look at Bryan Cranston's plans for the break

At first, Bryan Cranston plans to spend some quality time with his wife Robin in a way that he has not been able to in the last 25 years. He further disclosed that he wishes to enter into his latter years with his wife with some new goals, hopes, and experiences. He further added, "Secondly, it gives me a sort of ‘reset’ in my career. I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades - with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about…until it actually happened. I could not be more grateful and thankful for such opportunities."

Bryan further expressed that he felt he was running out of fresh ideas on how to play the characters he was being offered. Therefore, this break will help him explore certain life experiences to replenish his soul and prepare for his future roles in an authentic way. The Breaking Bad actor also plans to unplug from social media and get off the hamster wheel to dive into the classic novels that he had earlier promised to read.

Bryan Cranston also talked about some of his unfinished business. He wrote, "Several films are coming out soon that I’m very proud of, I am producing a few stories for TV that I really love, and I am circling my attention on returning to Broadway - but this time in a new light…more on that later." He concluded by expressing gratitude to his fans and showered well-wishes upon them.

(Bryan Cranston with his wife striking a goofy pose. | Image: Bryan Cranston/Instagram)

About Bryan Cranston's performance in Breaking Bad

(Bryan Cranston playing the role of Walter White in Breaking Bad. | Image: @MentalUnleash/Twitter)

Bryan Cranston rose to fame for playing the role of Walter White in the hit crime drama show titled Breaking Bad. His performance in the series earned him several accolades. He won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award among others.